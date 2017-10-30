30 October 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mount Meru Hospital Appeals for 17,000 Litres in Donor Blood

By Mosses Mashalla

Arusha — Mount Meru regional hospital is facing an acute shortage of 17,000 litres of blood and currently has only 3,000 litres, which cannot meet the growing demand.

This was revealed last week by Arusha District administrative officer David Mwakiposa during a blood donation exercise at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium whereby 200 city residents donated 72 litres.

The exercise was organized by the AAR hospital and Rwamiso Trading and Services Limited.

The hospital official Dr. Aggrey Mapunda said that scores of women admitted at the hospitals in and around Arusha were losing lives due to the shortage of blood.(Mosses Mashalla)

