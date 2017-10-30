Angolan Head of State Checks Works On New Airport of Luanda

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Saturday assessed the level of exdecution of the works on the new International Airport of Luanda, which is being built since 2007 in Bom Jesus commune, in Icolo e Bengo Municipality, forty kilometres away from the centre of Luanda.

The new airport has been designed to receive 15 million passengers a year.

Accompanied by his wife, First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, the Angolan Head of State received updated information on the pace and stage of the works, having checked various sections of the infrastructure.

President João Lourenço also received information about the works on the roads of access to the new airport, which includes interventions in the drainage system and street lights, among other aspects.

When the new airport starts operating it will enable Luanda to become a connecting point in the transportation of passengers and cargo to Africa's central and southern regions.

The Head of State's delegation included the Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, other presidential aides and government officials.

Speaking to the press, on the fringes of the assessment visit of the Head of State, the Transports minister disclosed that the undertaking is at about 57.5% completion stage, adding that by the end of the year 2019 the infrastructure should be ready to start operations.

The minister seized the occasion to explain that the present international airport of Luanda (4 de Feveiro Airport) will continue to operate when the new one is unveiled, however it will be only for executive and emergency flights.

The new airport is being built in an area of 10,000 hectares.