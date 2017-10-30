Kenya: Ushuru Players Go on Strike Over Unpaid Bonuses

Ushuru players have gone on strike over bonuses.

According to a player who did not want to be named for fear of victimization, the squad members have not been paid bonuses from 22 wins and six draws as outlined in their contracts.

The strike comes when the club under head coach Ken Kenyatta needs to win all their remaining matches to guarantee promotion back to the SportPesa Premier League.

Ushuru, who are leading the National Super League with 69 points, two ahead of KCB, who are in second place, are scheduled to play Talanta on Wednesday at Camp Toyoyo.

If they fail to honour that fixture they will most likely risk forfeiting all three points severely denting their chances of returning to top flight football.

The former Premiership side were relegated from the top tier league last season but have worked hard to become among the favourites to gain promotion this season.

The top two teams from the Super League will be automatically promoted.

In another development, former Thika United technical director James Nandwa has backed the club to retain their top flight status.

This despite the Kiambu County-based outfit struggling all season. They are currently languishing in the relegation zone together with basement side Muhoroni Youth, and 16th placed Western Stima.

Now under the tutelage of youthful trainer Nicholas Muyoti, Thika are placed 17th in the 18-team SportPesa Premier League table.