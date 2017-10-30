29 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Poor Representation in Community Structures Worry Chikwawa Youths

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — Youths under Chiluntha Radio Listening Club in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngabu in Chikwawa have expressed the need to be included in community structures for development to forge ahead.

Chairperson for Chiluntha Radio Listening Club, Andrew Malemia made the observation Friday that poor representation of the youth in community structures puts them at a disadvantage as their issues are not effectively addressed.

"Elderly people always expect the youth to play an active role in development endevours but how can they do so when they are sidelined," wondered Malemia.

Malemia asked government to put deliberate efforts in place to ensure that youths are represented in Village Development Committees (VDCs) or the Area Development Committees (ADCs for the district to achieve sustainable development.

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust, Coordinator for Chikwawa district, Joseph Chamambala said if the country wants to achieve sustainable development, youths should be part of the development planning process.

Chamambala however, said Chikwawa is not doing badly in this realm as many are in leadership positions.

"Most of the councilors and members of the VDCs are youths, which shows that we are making strides," said Chamambala.

Establishment of Radio Listening Clubs was facilitated by Centre for the Victimized Women and Children (Cavwoc) with support from Simavi of Netherlands under Get Up, Speak out (GUSO) project.

