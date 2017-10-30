Jean Bredenkamp was the star of the show as Namibia comfortably beat Boland by 121 runs in their CSA One Day Challenge match at the Wanderers ground on Sunday.

Bredenkamp scored a career-best 164 not out to steer Namibia to an imposing 323 for nine wickets off their 50 overs.

Bredenkamp came in at number three and remained not out till the end with his 164 runs coming off 134 balls and including nine fours and nine sixes.

Bredenkamp dominated Namibia's innings, scoring more than half of the runs and adding a third wicket century partnership with Craig Williams, who scored 65.

Boland were never in the hunt and were all out for 202 runs with 13 overs remaining.

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Kyle Simmonds both scored 56 runs but they received little support.

Nicolaas Scholtz was Namibia's best bowler, taking 3/22 off seven overs, while JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck and Bernard Scholtz took two wickets each.

The victory sees Namibia going second on the log on 9 points, behind North West on 10, and ahead of Border on 8 points.