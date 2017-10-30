29 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Unima Colleges Miss Out On HIV/Aids Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — Frequent closures of colleges under the University of Malawi (UNIMA) have made students pay dearly as they have missed out as beneficiaries of HIV and Aids project implemented by Students Christian Organization of Malawi (SCOM).

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer (M&E) for SCOM, Innocent Kachikopa disclosed this Friday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (MANA) after presenting the project to Phalombe District Executive Committee.

Among other things, the project seeks to equip college students with comprehensive information on HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections and Sexual Reproductive Health.

Kachikopa said SCOM decided against taking the project to UNIMA colleges because the frequent closures would affect its implementation.

"This is why we opted for Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), Mzuzu University (Mzuni) and Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (LUANAR) because they are stable and follow their academic calendars," said Kachikopa.

Commenting on the matter President for Chancellor College Students Union Raphael Nedi said it was very unfortunate that his College was sidelined from benefiting from the project due to frequent closures.

Nedi asked SCOM to give them a second chance saying this was a very important project that could help equip students with information on HIV and Aids.

"I urge SCOM to reconsider their decision. As students from UNIMA we are ready to put in place proper mechanisms to ensure that implementation of the project is not affected in any way," said Nedi.

The SCOM project will also benefit 60 secondary schools in the country. National Aids Commission (NAC) bankrolls the project to the tune of K27 Million.

Malawi

Teacher Gets 10 Years for Raping 16-Year-Old Pupil

A Circuit Magistrate Court sitting in Traditional Authority Mwansambo in Nkhotakota has convicted and sentenced a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.