Luanda — The senior women's handball team of 1º de Agosto qualified last Saturday for the final of the African Champion Clubs Cup, after beating FAP of Cameroon by 23-17 in the semi-finals of this event taking place in Tunisia.

By the end of the first half, the Angolan ladies were alreay wining the match by 13-6.

In the final, set for this Sunday (Oct. 29), 1º de Agosto will face the SFAX team of Tunisia.

1º de Agosto, who are the title holders, are vying for their fourth continental trophy.