29 October 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Unam Beat Civics to Go Second

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Helge Schütz

UNAM moved up to second place on the Namibia Premier League log after beating Civics 2-1 at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

Edmund Kambanda scored both Unam's goals, while Diego Descande scored for Civics.

Kambanda gave Unam an early lead when he scrambled in a loose ball in the box after only six minutes.

The momentum however swung Civics' way as they started launching attack after attack on Unam's goals.

Civics' national midfielder Wangu Gome was instrumental in most of them with his forceful attacks from the midfield, while Uahupirapi Jarurako, Julio Cesar Adriano and Hamupanda Nailonga all came close to scoring.

Descande finally got Civics' equaliser shortly before halftime after a great move initiated by Gome. He sent Kefas Marshall free down the right wing, who sent in a cross that Descande volleyed in at the near post.

There was drama at the end of the first half when Muna Katupose first headed narrowly wide for Unam, while at the other end, Adriano had a shot blocked on the line by a Unam defender.

Kambanda restored Unam's lead with a great header from Heini Isaacs' pin-point cross, 13 minutes into the second half.

Civics nearly equalised five minutes later when Gome burst into the box and hit the upright, and substitute Matheus Halupe hit the rebound into the net, only to be ruled offside.

Unam also had a goal by Muna Katupose disallowed for offside in the final stages but they held on for the win which puts them second on the log on 7 points behind African Stars on 9 points.

In other matches on Saturday, Orlando Pirates beat Rundu Chiefs 3-1, with Ronaldo Tsowaseb, Christiaan Doeseb and Riaan !Hanamub scoring for Pirates, while Veiko Sindimba replied for Rundu Chiefs.

Tigers got their first win with a 1-0 victory against Young Africa in Gobabis, as did Chief Santos who beat Blue Waters 1-0 in Tsumeb.

Mighty Gunners beat Life Fighters 2-0 in the Otjiwarongo derby, while Young Chiefs and Eleven Arrows drew 1-1 in Oshakati.

Namibia

Former Defence Permanent Secretary Dies

Former permanent secretary at the defence ministry Petrus Shivute died this morning after a short illness. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.