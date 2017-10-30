29 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Nawakwi Resurfaces On Political Scene

By Clement Malambo

FDD president Edith Nawakwi has resurfaced from her over a year self-imposed isolation from the Zambian political scene and reconciled with her deputy Chifumu Banda.

Nawakwi, who had been in the middle of a succession fight within her party of her continued stay in office beyond the mandatory two terms, says that all the issues around the differences with Banda had been resolved.

She said it was not her desire to change the constitution but only two thirds of the members could do that.

Banda also mouthed some conciliatory lines without making it clear whether the crusade to oust Nawakwi over constitutional breaches had been abandoned or not.

"When you say the nation has missed me, I have also missed the nation and I thought when we went to the polls in 2016, the nation actually put out a clear choice and we need to allow our friends to exercise their authority and see where they are taking us," she said.

Nawakwi also said Zambians had given the ruling Patriotic Front the mandate to rule until 2021 and must therefore give them space.

Banda and Nawakwi were at loggerheads during last year's general elections such that the former opted for another person to stand as her running mate.

