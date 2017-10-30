29 October 2017

The Source (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ZSE Cools Down After Week of Losses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Profit-taking in selected counters saw the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange's main industrial index lost 0,66 percent to close the week on 514,3 points, on losses in selected heavyweight counters.The mining index however gained 6,5 percent to close at 137,25 points, on gains recorded by Bindura in the week.

Market capitalisation declined by 0,56 percent in the week to close at $14,62 billion from $14,7 billion in the previous week.

Total market turnover increased by 42,69 percent to $47,22 million from $33,09 million recorded in the previous week.

The largest company by market capitalisation, Delta eased 0,05 percent to close at 306 cents in the week.

Mobile operator, Econet eased 2,42 percent to settle at 179 cents while Innscor eased 6,31 percent to settle at 167 cents.

Padenga and OK eased 1,88 percent and 8,7 percent to trade at 79 cents and 22,57 cents respectively.

Simbisa also eased 4,41 percent to settle at 68 cents while BAT and Old Mutual eased 6,74 percent and 0,62 percent to close at 3,800 cents and 1,428.86 cents respectively.

Seedco was the only heavyweight to record a gain after it advanced 6,8 percent to settle at 310 cents.

ART and Axia eased 7,69 percent and 5,36 percent to close at 6 cents and 26,50 cents in that order.

FBC and Fidelity fell 3,73 percent and 14,06 percent to close at 24 cents and 13,75 cents respectively.

FML also eased 9,4 percent to settle at 19,48 cents.

First Mutual Property, Mashonaland Holdings and Willdale eased 1,53 percent, 3,31 percent and 5,06 percent to settle at 5,8 cents, 3,5 cents and 0,75 cents in that order.

On the gainers pack were CFI and Dawn whose share prices rose 2,14 percent and 3,17 percent to close at 71,50 cents and 2,6 cents respectively.

Hippo and Lafarge advanced 4,01 percent and 8,76 to settle at 175 cents and 90 cents respectively.

Star Africa and TSL also advanced 4,17 percent and 1,09 percent to settle at 2,5 cents and 3,7 cents respectively.

On the mining space, Bindura added 22,4 percent to settle at 5,41 cents while RioZim added 0,66 percent to trade at 114,75 cents.

Other mining counters Hwange and Falcon remained unchanged at 3,74 cents and 2,01 cents respectively.

Foreigners remained net sellers in the week, disposing of shares worth $27,3 million compared to buys of $13,7 million.

Zimbabwe

Voter Registration Enters Second Phase

Voter registration supervisors will be accorded commissioner of oaths status to assist people without proof of residence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Source. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.