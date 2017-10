Former permanent secretary at the defence ministry Petrus Shivute died this morning after a short illness.

Shivute, who joined the defence ministry back in 1990, was hospitalised at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Windhoek.

While at defence, he served in various positions before his appointment as Deputy PS in 1990 and then to becoming PS in 2004.

Shivute had just retired in July this year, three months before his death.