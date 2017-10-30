Zimbabwe: Outstanding Chikoko Shines in Injury Comeback

Six months after suffering a serious foot injury which brought his impressive debut season to a grinding halt, Zimbabwe basketball star, Vitalis Chikoko showed what his French side Élan Béarnais Pau-Orthez has been missing in his absence with a stunning display on his return last week.

The 2,08m 26-year-old gifted centre made an immediate impact on his return, rising from the bench to score 17 points in 18 minutes as Élan Béarnais Pau-Orthez secured a crucial 94-82 victory over reigning French champions ASVEL Basket.

Élan Béarnais' big win lifted them to second position on the French Pro A League standings behind leaders Le Mans Sarthe. The top eight in the regular season will advance to the playoffs.

Chikoko, who also won four rebounds, providing two assists and making as many blocks, was pleased with his perfomance on his return after a lengthy injury layoff which also ruled him out of Zimbabwe's AfroBasket qualification campaign.

"I was really good, especially after so much time away from the floor. It was an extraordinary feeling," he said in a press conference.

"The coach warned me just yesterday that I could play in this game and I was really excited. This year, we have players who are hungry, who want to progress day by day, who are always willing to compete and that's what I am so it helps me a lot to have them with me."

Élan Béarnais coach Serge Crevecoeur was not only pleased with Chikoko's stunning comeback but also the return of 25-year-old American Kyan Anderson's return to form after a difficult start in French basketball.

"I'm happy for Vitalis, of course, but also for Kyan because he had a 14-point game with six assists. It was important for him of course, but also for the team, the club, so he could gain confidence and it's a big step in the right direction. I'm still asking for tolerance in relation to his future performances because do not forget that he missed most of the preparation."

Chikoko joined Élan Béarnais Pau-Orthez from German powerhouses Bayern Munich at the start of the 2016/17 campaign on a one-year-deal.

However, his impressive start to his French career convinced paymasters to offer him a two-year contract extension despite a foot injury that cut his season short.

Chikoko was one of the club's stand-out performers in both the French Pro A League and European Cup campaigns, establishing a formidable partnership with Frenchman Alain Koffi.

The former Prince Edward student averaged 10,1 points and 4,8 rebounds in his 27 games for Pau-Orthez.

He finished the season as the most skilful player in the Pro A (69,4% success) ahead of Moustapha Fall.

Chikoko's success was not confined to the French Ligue only but transcended to the Euro Cup where he at one time boasted of an impressive 89,4% field goal conversion rate.