29 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Prevention Deemed Best Mechanism to Fight Cancer

Luanda — The prevention of breast cancer and prostate cancer continues to be the best mechanism to fight these diseases, said last Saturday, in Luanda, the Angolan Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The minister - who was speaking to the press after the opening ceremony of the Health Fair organised by the Unitel mobile phone company, in partnership with the Angolan League against Cancer - said that it is really important to make an early diagnosis of these diseases.

She went on to say that education on health is a priority that calls for the mobilisation of women and men to go for preventive exams.

She then revealed that the statistical figure in regard to deaths caused by breast cancer is high.

On his turn, the chairman of the Angolan League against Cancer, André Panzo, said that the institution has been doing a hard work to support people who suffer from a cancer.

He then stressed that the fight against cancer must be done in a combined and collective manner.

