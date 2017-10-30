29 October 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA Sides Both Into Egypt Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

Both the South African men's and women's sides blasted into the final of the African Continental Championships in Ismailia, Egypt on Saturday.

The men beating Kenya 6-1. Jethro Eustice opened the scoring in the 18th minute and Reza Rosenberg made it 2-0 a minute later.

But Kenya scored almost immediately to make it 2-1.

The South Africans had to wait until the 34th minute before making it 3-1 through Keenan Horne.

The goals came thick and fast after that with Daniel Bell and Jonty Robinson adding to the scoresheet before Horne made it 6-1 in the 48th minute.

That means SA will face Eypt in the FIH World Cup qualifying competition final at 3pm SA time. In round-robin action earlier in the week, the two sides shared the spoils 3-3.

The women's side beat Ghana 3-0 in their final pool game and they'll take on the same side in Sunday's final.

Celia Evans got things up and running with a penalty corner in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later it was Illse Davids who doubled the tally and Dirkie Chamberlain wrapped things up with another field goal in the 18th.

Chamberlain's goal takes her to tally to eight for the tournament and she tops the goalscoring lists.

South Africa

Trial of Couple Who Allegedly Killed Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Set to Begin

The trial of murder-accused couple Kobus and Louisa Koekemoer is set to begin in the North Gauteng Magistrate's Court in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.