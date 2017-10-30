Both the South African men's and women's sides blasted into the final of the African Continental Championships in Ismailia, Egypt on Saturday.

The men beating Kenya 6-1. Jethro Eustice opened the scoring in the 18th minute and Reza Rosenberg made it 2-0 a minute later.

But Kenya scored almost immediately to make it 2-1.

The South Africans had to wait until the 34th minute before making it 3-1 through Keenan Horne.

The goals came thick and fast after that with Daniel Bell and Jonty Robinson adding to the scoresheet before Horne made it 6-1 in the 48th minute.

That means SA will face Eypt in the FIH World Cup qualifying competition final at 3pm SA time. In round-robin action earlier in the week, the two sides shared the spoils 3-3.

The women's side beat Ghana 3-0 in their final pool game and they'll take on the same side in Sunday's final.

Celia Evans got things up and running with a penalty corner in the fourth minute.

Three minutes later it was Illse Davids who doubled the tally and Dirkie Chamberlain wrapped things up with another field goal in the 18th.

Chamberlain's goal takes her to tally to eight for the tournament and she tops the goalscoring lists.