29 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Suspects Nabbed, Two Firearms Recovered

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Brits and Rustenburg Tactical Response Teams (TRT) collaboratively showed strength in the fight against trio and other serious crimes when they arrested five suspects for illegal possession of firearms on Saturday, 28 October 2017.

The suspects' apprehension came after Rustenburg TRT received a tip-off about people who were on their way to commit business robbery. A follow-up was made and Brits TRT was alerted. According to information received, the suspects, driving in a maroon minibus with Gauteng Province registration numbers were seen leaving a jewellery shop in Brits.

The police followed their vehicle and stopped it for a search near Hernic Mine. It was during the search that two firearms and live ammunition were found. All five suspects were arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after failing to account for the possession. They are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 October 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded Rustenburg and Brits TRT for their cooperation that led to the arrest of the suspects who conspired to commit crime. She said the arrest that came after the official launch of the Back to Basics Safer Festive Season Operation in Brits on Friday, will serve as an indication that criminals will be given no space in the province.

South Africa

Trial of Couple Who Allegedly Killed Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Set to Begin

The trial of murder-accused couple Kobus and Louisa Koekemoer is set to begin in the North Gauteng Magistrate's Court in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.