South Africa: Lieutenant Colonel Tube and Warrant Officer Mokgatlhe Winners of North West Excellence Awards

press release

In a glamorous night to salute and acknowledge South African Police Service members in Bokone Bophirima, saw Lieutenant Colonel Keamogetse Tube and Warrant Officer Mokgatlhe Mokgatlhe crowned winners of the night. The North West annual Service Excellence Award event was held at Out of Africa Lodge, on Thursday, 26 October 2017, near Hartbeesportdam.

Lt Col Keamogetse Tube who is stationed at Rustenburg K9 Unit was the overall winner while Warrant Officer Mokgatlhe Mokgatlhe working at Rustenburg Family Violence, Sexual Offences and Child Ptotection Unit (FCS) won the overall and the Provincial Commissioner's Award category respectively. Lieutenant Colonel Tube also won MEC's Special Award. Amongst others, Lt Col Tube effected 252 arrests, confiscated drugs with estimated value of R485 000-00, recovered five hijacked vehicles, recovered explosives, recovered three firearms and discovered a drug laboratory.

Due to Warrant Officer Mokgatlhe Mokgatlhe's dedication, two accused got 40 and 30 years for rape and robbery cases committed between 2011 and 2014 in SunCity, Rustenburg and Boitekong. He also arrested 10 suspects for rapes and robberies. In the process of arresting the suspects, the member managed to confiscate two rifles, one pistol and many other items belonging to the victims. He managed to oppose bails in all the cases and all accuse are still in custody. He also through his investigative skills and utilisation of investigative aids linked a serial rapist to 18 cases.

With these awards, we are encouraging a culture of positive behaviour and innovation in service delivery. We are proud and encouraged to realise that indeed we have SAPS employees who made excellence a habit," said Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane in her welcome address.

The Deputy National Commissioner for Human Resource Management, Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya who also attended the event addressed the audience. She said that police officials must strive to be ahead of criminals who terrorise communities.

"We must work tirelessly where we are posted to make not just SAPS but south Africa a better place for all. Let us all be inspired by the nominees for each category here today, as they embody selflessness and excellence in our quest to derail crime," said Lieutenant General Bonang Mgwenya.

In his address, the MEC (Dr) Mokgantshang Motlhabane said that there is a need to continue to pat each other on the shoulder for a job well done. "We often go further and recognise your efforts during meetings' and sometimes even motivate you dearly for the courageous work you undertake on daily basis. But it is through the SAPS excellence awards that a special acknowledgement and recognition is made to individuals and groups that went beyond the call of duty. Those who did the impossible. Those who surprised all and sundry with magnificent quality. Those who dismayed potential to achieve greater things in their duty," said the MEC.