South Africa: Three Suspects Held for Murder Case

press release

The Police in Letlhabile nabbed and detained three suspects aged 36, 40 and 51 for murder that was allegedly committed at Rabokala village near Letlhabile.

The suspects' arrest follows an incident in which members of the community took the law into their own hands by beating a 50-year-old man to death on Thursday, 26 October 2017. According to information at our disposal, the members of the community were accusing the man of raping a 13-year-old girl. They allegedly assaulted the man by hitting him with stones and he died on the scene.

Following investigation regarding the incident, the trio was arrested on Friday, 27 October 2017 and they are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 October 2017.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident. She said that it is disturbing to realise that members of the community continue to take the law into their own hands despite daily calls that they must refrain from doing that. She said further that lawlessness will never be tolerated and that the community must work together with the police in the fight against crime.