Harare — A local motorist has appeared in court charged with culpable homicide over the death of CBZ Holdings' chief governance and compliance officer Ngonidzashe Zure.

The motorist, Farai Nhende, 34, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruramai Chitumbira last Thursday.

Court heard that Nhende struck the banker as he was doing his routine morning jog. Zure was pronounced dead upon arrival at Parirenyatwa hospital.

Nhende pleading not guilty and, through his lawyers, insisted that the deceased caused the accident after encroaching onto his lane while jogging.

However, prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti said Nhende was speeding and drove recklessly, resulting in him failing to stop upon realising that an accident was imminent.

Allegations against the motorist arose on October 22 this year as he was driving along Chiremba Road in the capital. Zure had left his home around 6 am for his morning jog and was using the same road.

Court heard Zuze was jogging at the far-left side of the road when Nhende, who had a passenger on board, lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the banker.

Nhende allegedly drove on for about seven meters from the point of impact before making a U-turn to assess Zure's condition.

He was assisted by a soldier to carry Zure into his car before he rushed to him to Parirenyatwa hospital.

The banker, who had sustained head injuries, unfortunately lost his life before he was admitted.

Nhende later made a police report around 10am the same day.