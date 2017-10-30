Nkhotakota — A Circuit Magistrate Court sitting in Traditional Authority Mwansambo in Nkhotakota has convicted and sentenced a primary school teacher to ten years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for defiling and impregnating a 16 year old girl.

The court heard that between August and December 2016, the convict, Lawrence Matewere defiled a standard 8 pupil at his home near Kasangadzi Primary school in the district.

Police Prosecutor, Mcrhino Lungu told the court that Matewere convinced the girl to go to his house for studies since his house was the only one electrified in the area.

"In due course, Matewere started enticing the girl to have sexual intercourse with him. After he succeeded the girl got pregnant and now has a baby. The teacher is said to have defiled his student for five consecutive times.

"Upon learning that the girl was pregnant, Matewere gave her K3000 to terminate the pregnancy. But instead the girl narrated the matter to her parents who reported the issue to Police," Lungu narrated before the court.

He told the court that cases of defilement were serious offences that carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment with hard labour.

He echoed that Matewere decided to deliberately defile and impregnate the girl despite government's efforts of encouraging the girl child to go to school.

"Looking into the circumstances of this offence, the accused teacher deliberately seduced the learner that he marries her after realizing that she was pregnant," he said.

In mitigation, Matewere pleaded with the court to exercise leniency saying he was responsible for his family.

Presiding over the case, First Grade Magistrate, Fred Chilowetsa concurred with Lungu that defilement offences were rampant in the district let alone the whole country.

He said Matewere's profession would have protected the girl but instead he was in the forefront traumatizing her, a condition that would make girls lose trust in their teachers.

"In order to reduce these evil minds, I sentence Matewere to 10 years IHL to deter would be offenders," he concluded.

34 year old Matewere hails from Mbalame village, Senior Chief Mwambo in Zomba district.