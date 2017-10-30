Zimbabwe: Kwese Ushers in New Mobile TV Experience

Voter registration supervisors will be accorded commissioner of oaths status to assist people without proof of residence… Read more »

Harare — ‎ KWESE subscribers can now watch the television platform through their mobile phones. The subscribers in Zimbabwe will soon be able to do "TV roaming" in other countries where Kwese is available. These were the major announcements Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Mboweni, made in Harare. He said the ability by Kwese subscribers to link their decoder channels to their mobile phones in a new service called "Kwese TV Everywhere" (TVE) would usher in a different mobile TV experience in Zimbabwe. "We are excited to launch the beginning of the mobile TV experience we have been talking about. It marks the total convergence of our telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) business model," said Mboweni. Econet has since rolled out more than 575 fixed Wi-Fi hotspots and 240 mobile sites throughout the country to enable their customers to roam. The hotspots rollout has been in partnership with sister firm, ZOL. Kwese TV operates in Botswana, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

