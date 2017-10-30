Eritrea: A Meeting On Enhancing Organizational Capacity

Asmara — The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students of the Northern Red Sea region organized a meeting on 24 October with the youth in the civil service of Massawa Port Authority with the objective of enhancing the organizational capacity.

At the meeting, briefings were made on socio-political progress of the country vis-à-vis the region and the world, globalization and its negative impacts on the youth, as well as on other topics relevant to the youth.

Moreover, extensive discussions were conducted on efforts being exerted to nurture competent youth, the role of stakeholders and government and public institutions in nurturing competent youth, as well as the role of the youth in the national development drives.

In a message he conveyed, the General Manager of the Massawa Port Authority, Mr. Dawit Mengisteab commending the strong contribution of the youth in general and that in the civil service in particular in national development drives, called for integrated effort on the part of the concerned institutions and stakeholders in nurturing competent youth equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills.

In related news, training with the objective of enhancing vocational capacity of the youth was provided to 380 youth in Massawa city. The two months training was in continuation of the similar trainings being provided to the youth.

At the training 80 youth were trained in business management and 300 women in beauty salon.

It was indicated that at the training priority was given to disadvantaged women and that 20 thousand Nakfa was provided to the trainees as part of the micro credit program in a bid to create employment opportunity.

Indicating that training programs are not confined in the port city of Massawa, the head of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students at the region Mr. Idris Ismael said that similar trainings are being provided in Gindae,

Afabet and Gelalo sub-zones. The training includes bee and poultry farms in Ginadae, on fish nets making in Gelalo, as well as handicraft in Afabet.

The D. G. of Administration and Finance in the region, Mr. Tekie Keleta handed over certificates and called on the trainees to bring about fundamental change in their living standards by applying the knowledge they have acquired.