Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Hold Different Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Sweden conducted different activities aimed at enhancing national interest and to reinforce contribution of the youth in the national development endeavors.

According to report, Eritrean youth residing in different cities in Germany known as "Tsineat Group" held meeting in the city of Frankfurt.

The youth are active social media users and the objective of the meeting was to share experiences among themselves and to portray the true image of Eritrea through the social media.

In the same vein, members of the PFDJ branch in Lower Germany held annual meeting on 22 October in Düsseldorf.

Providing briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Yohannes Woldu indicated that the different public diplomacy activities the different national organization in the Diaspora are conducting and the participation in the national development endeavors is not to be viewed lightly.

The head of the Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde on his part called for strengthening participation of nationals for the success of the national development drives.

Like wise, Ms. Hanna Simon, Eritrean Ambassador to France and Permanent Representative to EU, conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Paris and its environs on the benefit of putting Asmara in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the role of Eritrean nationals in the national development programs as well as on the Eritrean foreign relation policy.

In other public diplomacy activities, the Eritrean community in Milano also conducted its congress on 22 October in Milano.

At the congress two years activity report of the community was presented and five members of executive committee was elected for two years term.

Moreover, the Eritrean women residing in Perth, Australia, have held founding congress of the National Union of Eritrean Women branch.

At the event, the Eritrean General Consul in Australia and New Zealand, Mr. Mehari Tekeste gave extensive briefing on the history of Eritrean women during the armed struggle for independence, safeguarding the national sovereignty as well as in the nation building process.

They also elected an executive committee for three years term.

The Sweden branch of the NUEW also conducted an activity assessment meeting on 22 October in Uppsala.