Eritrea: Support to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara — Monetary and material contribution was made to augment martyrs' trust fund and the disabled citizens, the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare reported.

According to the report, resident of the Central region Mrs. Tsegehana Gilazgi, as a continuation of her relentless support, contributed 20 thousands of Nakfa to augment the martyrs' trust fund.

The Embassy of China in Eritrea also contributed 40 wheelchairs for the disabled citizens.

At the handing over ceremony, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, Mrs. Luul Ghebreab and Ambassador of China in Eritrea Mr. Yang Zigang were present.