27 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Support to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Monetary and material contribution was made to augment martyrs' trust fund and the disabled citizens, the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare reported.

According to the report, resident of the Central region Mrs. Tsegehana Gilazgi, as a continuation of her relentless support, contributed 20 thousands of Nakfa to augment the martyrs' trust fund.

The Embassy of China in Eritrea also contributed 40 wheelchairs for the disabled citizens.

At the handing over ceremony, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, Mrs. Luul Ghebreab and Ambassador of China in Eritrea Mr. Yang Zigang were present.

Eritrea

Italy Blocks DNA Evidence That Could Exonerate Human Trafficking Suspect

Italian prosecutors will not accept as evidence a DNA test that could exonerate an Eritrean man accused of smuggling… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.