Botswana: Alliance for Progressives Launches

Gaborone — The new political formation, Alliance for Progressives (AP) was launched in Gaborone on October 28.

AP leader, Mr Ndaba Gaolathe said during the launch that they offered the best prospects of the new Botswana, and that they were home to all those who were in political formations that suffocated them.

Mr Gaolathe said the AP offered hope for free self expression and full participation in the political discourse.

"I call all those that are distant from the political discourse for many reasons to feel comfortable at the AP," he said.

He urged party members to teach all those that did not participate in the political process that politics was a responsibility and not a carreer.

"We need to make them see that politics is not a game, but a moral obligation and something that will shape our country and determine the future of our children," he said.

He said as a new political party, they wrongly and unfairly attracted blame for fragmanting opposition parties.

"This was a gross misintepretation of the AP. The AP is a special generation of people and activists. You are a generation that is immortal, not because you have an inexhaustible voice, but because you have a soul, a spirit capable of compassion, sacrifice and endurance. You will prevail," he said.

Deputy president, Mr Wynter Mmolotsi said the AP desired authentic change that would change the lives of people for good.

He said the AP offered hope for the hopeless and that the party wanted to restore the long lost dignity of Batswana.

"We want equal rights for Batswana regardless of their political affilliation or social standing. We would create jobs comensurate with years of schooling and create permanent jobs," he said.

He said the AP was ready to work with all nations, regional and international organisations, labour movements and the civil society.

Botswana People's Party leader, Mr Motlatsi Molapisi said his party supported and wished the AP well.

He urged them to collect their thoughts and make the right decisions as the nation was ready to embrace change.

Mr Molapisi appealed to AP members not to jeorpardise the opposition parties project, adding that no one owned the Umbrella for Democratic Change.

"Please make peace and reconcile for the benefit of the nation," he said.

Veteran politician, Mr Ephraim Setshwaelo appealed to AP members to own their party and to contribute to its growth.

AP is a breakaway party from the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).

Its branding regalia is purple and goes by the slogan "Tswelelelo Pele ya Botlhe."

Source : BOPA