30 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rape, Unqualified Teachers're Problems of Education in Rural Bauchi - Stakeholders

By Suzan Edeh

Stakeholders in Bauchi State have listed insecurity, rape and unqualified teachers as factors affecting the quality of education in rural areas of the state.

The stakeholders spoke at a one-day review meeting on the implementation Girls for Girls Initiative in Bauchi, G4G, organised by the FAHIMTA Women and Youth Development Initiative, FAWOYDI, in collaboration with UNICEF, at the Development Exchange Commission office in Bauchi.

In her welcome address, the Director of FAWOYDI, Maryam Garba, said the G4G project was a component of the Girls Education Project, Phase 3, GEP3, being implemented in Bauchi, Niger, Kastina, Sokoto and Zamfara states through collaboration with UNICEF and the Federal Government with funding from the United Kingdom Department of International Development, DFID.

She said the aim of the meeting was to track the progress of the implemen-tation of the G4G initiative in the state and identify challenges as well as bottlenecks of the project.

Some of the participants observed during the review meeting that the project, which was aimed at increasing girls' enrolment, retention and completion in schools, experienced some challenges ranging from recruitment of unqualified teachers by the govern-ment, rape, absenteeism of girls in schools, lack of training of teachers and bringing politics into postings of teachers to rural areas amongst others.

Ahmed Kaigama, a journalist, said some of the female teachers posted to the rural areas were not willing to go to their areas of postings because of family commitments and prefer the urban areas.

He said government should recruit teachers residing in areas in which the schools are based.

