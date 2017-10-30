South Africa: ANC Thankful to Botswana

Gaborone — The ruling African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa has commended Botswana for her role in emancipating their country during the aparthied regime.

ANC veteran, Mr Isaac Makopo said on Friday during festivities of the ANC/BDP 55th anniversary at a house in Bontleng-Gaborone that used to host ANC activities and provide a safe passage for ANC cadres.

Mr Makopo said government under the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) enabled the ANC to perform its underground political activities during trying times.

He said Botswana was a true friend in helping the ANC and South Africa in the liberation of their country would not have been possible if Botswana was hostile.

"We are grateful for the people of Botswana. We would not be speaking of democratic achievements if it wasn't the people of this country," he said.

The president of the ANC's Veteran League, Dr Snuki Zikalala said they felt compelled to retrace their steps to thank Batswana under the stewardship of the BDP.

He reiterated that Botswana had made it possible for South Africa to attain independence and giving ANC cadres hospitality to live and perform their mission freely.

He said Botswana as a neighbour to South Africa should benefit from South Africa's achievements as it provided a safe haven for ANC activists.

"Batswana provided us with space to establish for ourselves the ways and means to live and pursue our mission in a manner that would not unnecessarily compromise the delicate position of the country bordering the apartheid regime," he said.

Dr Zikalala said through the warm hospitality they suceeded in establishing a base and mechanisms to forge ahead with their mission to fight for the liberation of South Africans.

He said Bontleng was a vital base in the struggle for liberation in South Africa, adding that the lifelong relationship with Batswana bred relationships as some of them married Batswana.

The BDP's Women's Wing chairperson and Minister of Health and Wellness, Ms Dorcus Makgato said Batswana were honoured to be part of the South Africa history of the liberation struggle.

She said she was proud the BDPs visionary leadership made all that possible during the hard times of fighting for freedom.

The festivities ended with a ground breaking ceremony of the ANC commemorative monument in front of the house that accomodated ANC activists.

Source : BOPA