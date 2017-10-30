Sudan: Bashir and VPs Attend Session National Shoura Council of the Islamic Movement

Khartoum, Oct. (SUNA) - The President of the Republic, the Chair of the Higher leadership of the Sudanese Islamic Movement, Omar Bashir, and his First Vice President and the Vice President, attended the opening session of the National Shoura Council of the Islamic Movement in Khartoum.

The opening session was addressed by the chairman of the council Mahdi Ibrahim who said the 12th session of the Council if an ordinary session and not an extraordinary one, pointing out to the internal developments within the movement that makes this meeting the most important in the history of the movement and that this is related to the regional and international developments.

The First Vice president Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, the Vice president Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar, attended the opening session along with other leaders of the Islamic movement.

Sheikh Zubair Ahmed Al Hassan, the Secretary General of the movement said the Shura Council is listing to performance report for the first half of the fiscal year 2017 and is to discuss the future of the movement in the coming years.

He said the meeting comes at a time the country, the Sudan, is heading towards more accord and unity of ranks and towards spreading more freedoms.

The meeting of the Shura Council will continue on Sudan where the final session will be held and recommendation and final communique be issued.