Gambia: Police Officer Sustains Grave Injury Whilst On Duties

A traffic police officer by the name Almami Drammeh with the rank of Inspector, has sustained serious injury at Traffic Light Junction, whilst on duty. At the time the news reached the press, he was said to be unconscious whilst under admission at the Serrekunda Hospital in Kanifing.

The police spokesperson, ASP Foday Conta told this medium that the accident occurred on the 25th October 2017, around 7:30 am.

He said Kebba Jallow was the driver of a vehicle with the registration number BJL 2632J, who was involved in the accident. He claimed that the driver was driving at high speed negligently, which resulted in the serious injury to the police officer.

ASP Conta said the driver was moving towards Senegambia coming from Bakau and could not stop because of the high speed he was driving at, when he lost control of the vehicle only to hit the Africell sign board and the police officer, who was also standing beside the board. PRO Conta added that the driver was later arrested and is in police custody as at now.