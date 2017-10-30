Nigerian Army Redeploys Six Top Generals, Two Others

The Nigerian Army has redeployed eight top officials including six generals, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Those redeployed include a major-general, five brigadier-generals and two lieutenant colonels.

Top military insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that those redeployed include I.O. Rabiu, a major general, who was formerly military secretary at the army headquarters, He was redeployed to defence headquarters as director, technical and equipment.

F. Yahaya, a brigadier general, was posted from the army headquarters, department of administration, and appointed as acting military secretary.

A.O. Abdullahi, a brigadier general, was posted from the army headquarters to the headquarters of 3 Division where he is to serve as the Chief of Staff.

O. J. Akpor, also a brigadier general, was deployed from the army's operation centre to become the Commander, 1 Division of the army.

O. C. Ajunwa, a brigadier general, was posted from the headquarters of the 3 Division and appointed as deputy military secretary at the army headquarters.

Also, G.U. Chibuisi was deployed from the 1 Division Garrison to become the deputy director, training and doctrine department of the army headquarters in Abuja.

A lieutenant colonel, H. Isa, was deployed from a posting at Coventry University in the UK to the army headquarters garrison for jurisdiction (court martial). His offence is unknown.

The last redeployed officer is L. Dabo of 145 battalion who was also posted to army headquarters garrison for jurisdiction. His offence is also unknown.

The redeployments are to become effective from October 31.

The Nigerian Army has been at the forefront of the battle to defeat the Boko Haram extremists in the North-east. Efforts by the army and other security agencies have ensured that the Boko Haram which once controlled several local governments in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states, are now limited to sporadic attacks on largely civilian targets.