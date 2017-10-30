27 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Shops Looted, Burnt in Kawangware

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Several shops were razed down at at Kawangware 46 stage on Friday evening by a group of youths who also looted business premises.

A number of people were injured after the panga-wielding youths clashed with business people in the area.

Police officers moved in to contain the situation with fire fighters from Nairobi County also arriving at the scene.

Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohamed told Nairobi News that the skirmishes started after a group of youths started looting shops and the owners retaliated.

"We have put a buffer zone to prevent both sides from attacking each other. It is serious but we are in control," said Mr Mohamed.

According to the OCPD, no deaths have been reported but some people sustained serious injuries.

Kenya

Nakumatt Wins Accolade

When the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) recently announced Nakumatt Rwanda as the winner of its Best Taxpayer Award of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.