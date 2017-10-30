Kenya: Shops Looted, Burnt in Kawangware

Several shops were razed down at at Kawangware 46 stage on Friday evening by a group of youths who also looted business premises.

A number of people were injured after the panga-wielding youths clashed with business people in the area.

Police officers moved in to contain the situation with fire fighters from Nairobi County also arriving at the scene.

Dagoretti OCPD Rashid Mohamed told Nairobi News that the skirmishes started after a group of youths started looting shops and the owners retaliated.

"We have put a buffer zone to prevent both sides from attacking each other. It is serious but we are in control," said Mr Mohamed.

According to the OCPD, no deaths have been reported but some people sustained serious injuries.