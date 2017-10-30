Analysts have rubbished MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu's suggestion that elections due next year should be postponed because neither the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) not the opposition were ready for the crunch ballot.

Gutu said the 2018 elections should be delayed to allow the implementation of electoral reforms, re-organisation of the opposition, mobilisation of funds and completion of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process.

The senior MDC-T official made the suggestion in recent opinion piece, insisting that he was expressing personal views and not the position of his party.

He said participating in the 2018 election without addressing the issues he raised would only serve to give credibility to a sham process which will extend President Robert Mugabe's rule.

However, political analyst Maxwell Saungweme said Gutu was right in urging reforms before the elections but warned that the MDC-T, together with other pro-democracy outfits, were sending mixed signals thereby confusing the electorate.

"Elections are not an event but a process. They have three phases; pre-election period, polling dates, and post-polling period," said Saungweme.

"So, if your campaign is 'no-reforms-no-elections' then telling people to go and register to vote is actually participation in the election without reforms; i.e. participation in the pre-polling period.

"If you participate in the pre-polling period, you then look befuddling when you want not participate in the actual poll or seeking delay of the same.

"This is tragedy that has been bedevilling Zimbabweans; that the opposition and some sections in civil society seek piece-meal reforms that legitimise illegalities and illegitimate processes by Zanu PF regime and when the odds are against them cry foul.

"It's a tragedy for Zimbabweans who are misled by opposition and sections of civil society who they follow sheepishly thinking that they know are their 'voices of the voiceless'."

COPAC misadventure

Saungweme said the MDC-T started legitimising the uneven electoral playing field by supporting the constitution-making process when it was clear it was flawed and would facilitate "Zanu PF's rigging of polls".

He said the call to postpone elections is not only unconstitutional but also boosts the ruling party's confidence to rig the elections.

"But that time COPAC was a lucrative political project for opposition, ruling party and sections of civil society alike, no one listened.

"There we are now again, they are now saying let's delay poll dates etc, which will be illegal under the constitution they negotiated with Zanu PF."

Pedzisai Ruhanya, another political scientist and director of the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute, said the opposition failed to seriously push for reforms and confirmed that without them, Mugabe will remain in power by hook by any means necessary.

"Zanu PF also is divided but they haven't called off elections on the basis that they are fighting," said Ruhanya.

"In fact, if I were the ruling party, that my opponent is divided would actually be reason to have elections when they are due, so I win.

"It's not the role of the state or ZEC to organise their adversary. That doesn't happen anywhere, even in America."

Changing approach

Ruhanya challenged the opposition to change its approach to advocacy on reforms since confronting them in offices, newspapers and the internet is not working.

"More so, the issues that he (Gutu) raises, legitimate as they are, are born out of struggle," said Ruhanya.

"Where the MDC-T has to confront the authoritarian rule of the state, authoritarian tendencies of ZEC, exposing the role of security apparatus in elections, Mugabe double's role as a candidate and engineering laws that affect elections in which he is a candidate.

"That's what the MDC-T should do from grassroots level. This cry-baby mentality does not work. We should expect to hear that from Egypt Dzinemunhenzva."

Another analyst, Zechariah Mushawatu, said the MDC-T should fight to ensure the country's electoral body entrenches a democratic culture where candidates are treated equally, and elections guidelines are respected.

"With a properly run electoral commission that is not compromised it will not matter much whether we use BVR or the old system, the result will be the same, an election that is free and fair," Mushawatu said.