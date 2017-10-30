28 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: X-Rated Condom Billboard Pulled Down After Public Uproar

By Lillian Mutavi

An outdoor advertising company in Nairobi have been forced to pull down a billboard with an explicit message advertising one brand of condoms, following public outcry.

The billboard advertising Kiss condoms, which had been mounted near T-Mall along Langata Road, caused a stir for its explicit message.

The billboard mounted by Magnate Ventures Advertisement Company displays the hands of a woman touching the chest of a man with well-toned abs. "Ni Poa Dame Akicome first," reads the message on the billboard.

The Acting County Secretary, Nairobi County Leboo Ole Morintant confirmed that they ordered the removal of the billboard as it carried an offensive message.

He said that the county government was working on a Bill that will ensure that any person who puts up such messages is held accountable.

PUBLIC BACKLASH

The Nairobi County government Urban Planning Chief Officer Justus Kathenge also said that the county had advised the outdoor advertisement company to pull it down due to the offensive message.

"We received complains from the public. Since we regulate billboards when the public perception on messages they carry do not go down, well we advise for their removal,"said Mr Kathenge.

This is not the first time the condom industry have faced a public backlash over billboard advertisement.

In 2013 an advertisement on a billboard near the Consolata Shrine Catholic Church in Nairobi by a US-based organisation -- Catholics for Choice (CFC) -- that deemed as offensive by the Catholic Church was pulled down.

The message in the advert read: "We believe in God, we believe that sex is sacred, we believe in caring for each other, we believe in using condoms and good Catholics use condoms."

