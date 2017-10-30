27 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Moses Kuria Wants Sakaja Disciplined for Saving Nasa MP From Rowdy Mob

By Hilary Kimuyu

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria wants Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja disciplined for rescuing Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch on Thursday from a rowdy mob at Panafric Hotel.

Mr Oluoch had on Thursday evening led Nasa leaders into an ugly confrontation with their Jubilee counterparts over remarks made by Elgeyo Markwet Senator Kipkomen Murkomen at a press briefing.

In the ensuing melee, Senator Sakaja rescued Mr Oluoch from a group of men who had roughed him up.

On Facebook, Moses Kuria said Jubilee Party will begin disciplinary proceedings against Senator Sakaja for rescuing a member of a militant organisation.

