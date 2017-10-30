30 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Uganda: Bobi Wine Divides Opinion With Prayer for Peace, Stability in Kenya

Photo: BobiWineLive/Facebook
Bobi Wine.
By DAVID KWALIMWA

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, has led Ugandans in praying for peace and stability in Kenya.

The 35-year-old, whose hits such as Singa, Mama Mbiire and Paradiso are very popular in Kenya, took to his official Twitter page to send out this message.

Heavenly Father, send angels of peace & stability to Kenya. Grant wisdom & guide it's leaders to make decisions that save citizens' lives. 

The tweet elicited mixed reactions from his 72,000 followers on the platform.

Pascal_Nangole @Pascal_Nangole - Ugandans are now praying for kenya... turn of events

collins wambugu qama @collinswambugu0 - thnks bobiwine we here in kenya still wish the same in uganda

Mathias Ssemanda @MathiasSsemanda - You are making big strides in consolidating your position in the regional political arena as a President in waiting. We join you in prayer.

Arty Martini @ArtyMartini - Don't send all the angels to Kenya, your country needs some as well

Charles kanyango @CKanyango -Thank you @HEBobiwine for having Kenya in your thoughts at this time.

Bobi Wine ' s message comes amid wide spread protests and violence in Kenya over the repeat presidential election of October 26 that was boycotted by the opposition coalition Nasa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta leads in the election having garnered 98 percent of the total votes cast even though the final tally has yet to be announced.

