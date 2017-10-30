29 October 2017

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Driver Kills Toddler

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gift Njirisi

An unlicenced driver ran over and killed an infant while driving an unregistered vehicle in Harare's Highfield suburb.

Tatenda Mariri (33) was arrested and has been remanded in custody on charges of culpable homicide and has since approached the High Court seeking bail.

Mariri is being charged with driving an unregistered car, driving without a licence and negligence after he allegedly ran over Simbarashe Yakobe (28) and Tafadzwa Muzenda (33).

Muzenda was carrying her seven-month-old child, Jane Kumbuwa, who died on the spot.

The incident is said to have occurred on August 20 2017 at around 4pm. Prosecutors said Mariri continued driving for about 2km while his victims held onto the vehicle bonnet calling for help.

Zimbabwe

Voter Registration Enters Second Phase

Voter registration supervisors will be accorded commissioner of oaths status to assist people without proof of residence… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zimbabwe Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.