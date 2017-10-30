Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Driver Kills Toddler

An unlicenced driver ran over and killed an infant while driving an unregistered vehicle in Harare's Highfield suburb.

Tatenda Mariri (33) was arrested and has been remanded in custody on charges of culpable homicide and has since approached the High Court seeking bail.

Mariri is being charged with driving an unregistered car, driving without a licence and negligence after he allegedly ran over Simbarashe Yakobe (28) and Tafadzwa Muzenda (33).

Muzenda was carrying her seven-month-old child, Jane Kumbuwa, who died on the spot.

The incident is said to have occurred on August 20 2017 at around 4pm. Prosecutors said Mariri continued driving for about 2km while his victims held onto the vehicle bonnet calling for help.