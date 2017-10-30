Police yesterday arrested aspiring Mt Pleasant independent candidate Fadzai Mahere at a soccer tournament she had organised as part of her campaign activities in the constituency.

Mahere, a sharp critic of the ruling Zanu PF government, recently launched her electoral bid for 2018 harmonised elections.

She was picked by police at Groombridge Primary School where her Shanduko soccer tournament was being hosted.

Although police were not immediately available for comment, one of her campaign team members Nyasha Musandu said Mahere was at the Harare Central Police Station at the time of going to print .

"Right now she hasn't been charged, so we don't know the reason why they picked her," Musandu said.

"There was a soccer tournament for the constituency and there were several teams playing football when police came at around 2pm. They ordered the tournament to stop and they arrested Mahere."

Social media was abuzz with opposition activists and other people condemning the arrest.

The ruling Zanu PF is always accused of stifling the electoral space as a way of pushing out other players.

According to Mahere's team, the police arrived at the venue with suspected Zanu PF officials.