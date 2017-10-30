Somalia: WHO Statistics On Somali Mental Health Questioned

The public has questioned the authenticity of newly released statistics on the mental health situation in Somalia.

At a workshop to mark the World Mental Health Day recently Nasteho Ahmed the DG in the Ministry Somali said that latest WHO research showed out of three Somalia nationals 1 is mentally ill.

The WHO & ministry attributed this to the long conflict experienced in the country.

But those statistics are now been challenged by the public.

"I highly doubt the numbers given by the Ministry. It is most likely that this is just a case of copy and paste from foreign non governmental organisations" Muna Hussein a University student told Radio Dalsan.

Radio Dalsan checked on the World Health Organisation website on the mental health situation in Somalia.

The WHO also puts the statistics at one person out of three are mentally Ill in a research done in 2011.

The organisation further goes to attribute the situation to long years of conflict.

So did the Ministry of Health actually go to the field and conduct a research or was this statistics a facade to show that it was indeed "working".