Africa: Play-Off Ethiopia - Rwanda for a Place in Total CHAN, Morocco 2018

The Executive Committee of the Confédération Africaine de Football has decided to schedule a match between Ethiopia and Rwanda to nominate the 16th national team qualified for the final tournament of the Total Africa Nations Championship, scheduled in Morocco from January 12 to February 4, 2018.

The first leg will be played on November 5, 2017 in Ethiopia and the return a week later in Rwanda. Both teams were eliminated in the final round of the qualifiers in the East Zone.

The decision of the executive committee is part of a concern for fairness and will bring the number of teams representing the Central East Zone for the final tournament to three.

The draw for the final tournament is scheduled for November 17, 2017.

The Total Chan, which is in its 5th edition, is a competition which gathers exclusively players evolving in the national championships of their respective countries.