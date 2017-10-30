28 October 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Play-Off Ethiopia - Rwanda for a Place in Total CHAN, Morocco 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Executive Committee of the Confédération Africaine de Football has decided to schedule a match between Ethiopia and Rwanda to nominate the 16th national team qualified for the final tournament of the Total Africa Nations Championship, scheduled in Morocco from January 12 to February 4, 2018.

The first leg will be played on November 5, 2017 in Ethiopia and the return a week later in Rwanda. Both teams were eliminated in the final round of the qualifiers in the East Zone.

The decision of the executive committee is part of a concern for fairness and will bring the number of teams representing the Central East Zone for the final tournament to three.

The draw for the final tournament is scheduled for November 17, 2017.

The Total Chan, which is in its 5th edition, is a competition which gathers exclusively players evolving in the national championships of their respective countries.

Africa

Economic Slowdown Easing, Growth Picking Up - IMF

The broad-based slowdown in sub-Saharan Africa is easing, and growth is expected to pick up to 2.6 percent in 2017 from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.