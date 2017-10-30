State Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima on Saturday said there is an increasing need for the country to revamp some of the minority sports.

Chilima who was the guest of honour at the launch of National Bank Mo626 ice College Basketball tournament at Blantyre Youth Centre observed that most sporting disciplines especially the minorities were slowly dying out because of not being given attention.

The Vice President noted that if not given due attention; Malawi would end up losing all the talents that could have been tapped from various sports disciplines.

"It's time we bring back the lost glory. We really need to revamp all the sporting disciplines particularly the minority ones. Sporting is good for the development of both a country and person," Chilima pointed out.

"To an individual, sports reduces stress and in that way enable a person to actively participate in activities meant for national development while for the country, it is possible to export talents and through that exportation contribute to national socio - economic development," Chilima emphaised.

Chilima, therefore, assured that government would do all it could to improve various sporting activities in the country by among others, giving the necessary support and attention.

The Veep also appealed to well wishers to come in and support various categories of sports.

"Much as government is doing its best to uplift the sports sector, may I appeal to the corporate world to come forward and support us," he appealed.

The K30 million National Bank Mo626 ice college tournament will see various colleges from different regions of the country compete for a period of six weeks.

Daniel Jere, representing NBM's Chief Executive Officer said the introduction of the tournament was one way of complementing government's efforts in improving various sports disciplines, especially the minority.

Jere said through the tournament, the Bank expects to see students enhancing their interaction and build strong working teams, share knowledge and practice unity which was necessary for the country's prosperity.

"The tournament is targeting college students who are the country's future leaders, therefore, we expect that from the sport, they will be able to work together and in that way build a strong and united Malawi," Jere added.

Jere said through the tournament, National Bank expects to see more college students opening accounts with the bank.

Speaking on behalf of the Tertiary Education Sports Association of Malawi (TESAM), Dumisani Kauya commended National Bank for considering the tournament, noting that it would go a long way towards improving interaction among students and enhance their social life.

During the launch, current college basketball team played against the alumni and the game ended in favour of the latter with 46 baskets to 44.