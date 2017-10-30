Sudan: RSF Impose State Authority and Rule of Law in Number of North Darfur State's Localities

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces(RSF) have imposed state authority and rule of law at Kutum, Kabkabya , Jebel Amir and Ghara areas in North Darfur State after defeating the unruly groups and ending all negative manifestations at these areas.

RSF Spokesman, Col. Abdul-Rahman Al-Gaaly said in a statement to SUNA, that citizens welcomed entry of RSF into these areas and defeating the unruly groups, thanked Alla for boon of security and stability and Asked Alla to protect the Country and the people from seditions and that security , stability and tranquility prevail across the Country.

He indicated that imams of Mosques in Kutum Locality talked in Friday prayer, yesterday about importance of security , stability and necessity of held accountable those attempt to undermine security and incite seditions and terror amid people , adding that imams of mosques in some North Darfur State localities and areas commended role of RSF in maintaining security and that they should stationed at these areas.

Col. Al-Gaaly renewed that the RSF is committed to carry out its national duties of maintaining security and protecting people and their properties.