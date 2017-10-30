Sudan: Taiba Press to Launch Initiative On Boosting People's Contact Between Sudan and South Sudan State

Khartoum — The Taiba Press Center is to launch , Sunday, an Initiative on Boosting People's Contact Between Sudan and South Sudan State by holding a symposium on people contact as elevator of bilateral relations.

The forum will be addressed by Chairman of Sudan -South Sudan Friendship Society , Dr Al-Tayeb Zainal -Abdeen, Dr Yousif Takana, an expert in issues of border areas and Secretary of Social Secretariat of the National Congress, Dr Maha Ahmed Abdul-Al.

The symposium will be held at the Center premises in Khartoum at 01:30 noon.

Invitation is directed to all mass media.