28 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Taiba Press to Launch Initiative On Boosting People's Contact Between Sudan and South Sudan State

Khartoum — The Taiba Press Center is to launch , Sunday, an Initiative on Boosting People's Contact Between Sudan and South Sudan State by holding a symposium on people contact as elevator of bilateral relations.

The forum will be addressed by Chairman of Sudan -South Sudan Friendship Society , Dr Al-Tayeb Zainal -Abdeen, Dr Yousif Takana, an expert in issues of border areas and Secretary of Social Secretariat of the National Congress, Dr Maha Ahmed Abdul-Al.

The symposium will be held at the Center premises in Khartoum at 01:30 noon.

Invitation is directed to all mass media.

