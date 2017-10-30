28 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tobiko Orders Probe Into MP Alice Wahome Over Assault of IEBC Official

By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions Keraiko Tobiko has recommended immediate investigation and possible arrest of Kandara Member of Parliament Alice Wahome for assaulting an official of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Through the Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Alloys Kemo, the DPP has asked the police to charge the MP in a court of law with offence under the Penal Code and the Election Offences Act.

"Consequently, I am directed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, to advise you to immediately and urgently commence through investigations into the incident," reads a letter written to the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett and copied to his counterpart from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Ndegwa Muhoro.

The DPP says the orders to investigate the Kandara law-maker comes after a video clip showing the MP assaulting and obstructing the returning officer emerged on social media.

The video shows the MP obstructing and harassing Muranga county returning officer Martin Malonza.

