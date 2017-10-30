Malawi: Wandale Arrested in Lilongwe

Controversial People's Land Organisation (P.L.O) Leader Vincent Wandale has been arrested in the Capital Liongwe, Nyasa Times

understands.

It is reported that Wandale is being kept at Area 3 Police station and ischarged with spreading false rumours.

Further details of his arrest couldn't be obtained as the story was being published.

Wandale confirmed through a post on social media immediately after his arrest on Sunday afternoon.

"I'm under arrest by Police for spreading false rumours. Viva MUST," wrote Wandale.

He further pleaded for his immunity and fair treatment in his capacity as head of state for two districts of Thyolo and Mulanje.

"I am Head of State and ought to be treated as such. The United Nations must make their views known on this. God knows," added Wandale.

A close ally to Wandale, politician Moses Kunkuyu who is also Chairperson for

political movement Transformation Alliance (T.A) and former Cabinet Minister confirmed receiving the news about Wandale's arrest.

"I have received the bad news but I am yet to get more details," Kunkuyu told Nyasa Times in a telephone interview .

Wandale was supposed to inaugurate his 'Must government' on Thursday but failed.

He has since revealed the colours of his party which are Gold, White and Green.

Wandale is yet to inaugurate his government in due course.

He was yet arrested again few months ago accussing him and three others of obtaining money by false pretence.

About 54 villagers from Thyolo complained to Police that Wandale and the three accomplices obtained about K3.1 Million while promissing to offer them free land.

But Wandale argued the money was for membership fee.