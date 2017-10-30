Kenya: Violent Incidents Reported During Repeat Election

Police have listed violent incidents that took place during Thursday's repeat presidential election.

According to official police reports, five people died, 19 people including six police officers were injured in chaos that occurred in parts of the country during the exercise.

At least 86 people were arrested across the country. Incidents of injuries, missing electoral officials and destruction of ballot materials were also reported.

In Bungoma, a man was shot dead in a tussle with a police officer.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said the man attempted to snatch a gun from the police man.

The police chief gave a breakdown of incidents that were handled by police on Election Day:

Nairobi County

At 6am in Kibra Constituency, four polling stations namely Olympic Kibera Primary, Olympic Secondary School, P.A.G. Church Olympic and K.A.G. Church Olympic had not been opened. The roads leading to the said polling centres were barricaded.

The police cleared the roads enabling IEBC officials to access the polling station

In Mathare, a mob blocked voters from accessing St. Stephen polling station to cast their votes. Police officers intervened and dispersed the mob and voting went on.

In Dagoretti at Stage 56, rioters barricaded roads and lit bonfires. Some houses were torched near Muslim area but the rioters were later dispersed.

Mombasa County

At 7.10am, voting went on well in Changamwe and Jomvu constituencies except in St. Marys Bangladesh where rowdy youths blocked the entrance to the polling centre forcing the IEBC officials to suspend the exercise while arrangements we made to manage the situation.

Kisii County

At 8.30am, Erera Dok Primary School Polling Centre at Kitutu Chache South Constituency was closed by the Returning Officer as the presiding officer and all the clerks resigned citing threats they had received from the locals. No votes had been cast by the time of closure.

Siaya County

The Returning Officer disappeared and switched off his mobile phone. The vehicles that were meant to transport voting materials to polling centres were not availed. Youths continued to barricade roads. The police were called and cleared the roads after dispersing the youths.

Busia County

At 11.30am at Osieko Primary School in Bunyala south ward, a group of about 200 rowdy youths from neighbouring Siaya County attacked a polling station by throwing stones. In the process, one ballot box containing ballot papers was destroyed. Police moved in quickly and restored order.

At around 10.30am within Murumba market, youths attacked an army truck that was ferrying goods from the Hakati Army Camp. The army officers fired in the air dispersing the youths.

Electoral materials were damaged and lanterns and gas cylinders stolen at Mabunge Primary School, Makale ECD, Maolo Primary School and Katelenyang polling stations.

Rowdy youths disrupted voting in Nasewa and Mabunge polling stations.

Migori County

At 8.30am a Returning Officer was attacked by demonstrators in Migori town on his way to the polling centre. He sustained slight injuries and lost a number of his personal items.

In Rongo constituency, the Returning Officer reported to work but the Presiding Officer and the polling clerks did not turn up, hence voting did not commence.

Homabay County

Youths at Oyugis town youths barricaded Kisumu-Oyugis-Kisii road with stones and lit bonfires. Police dispersed them and cleared the road but in the process, one police officer was hit with a stone and lost his front tooth while another officer was stabbed with a knife. One suspect was arrested, and a knife recovered. The windscreen of a police vehicle was also shattered.

A group attempted to raid Sindo Police Post, but were repulsed by Police. Two of the attackers were shot and injured.

At Magunga, unknown people entered the compound of the Gwasi Central chief. He was rescued by police.

In Rangwe market, a police officer, who was escorting ballot boxes was injured after he was hit by a stone thrown by protesting youths.

A prison warder was injured in North Rachuonyo North after he was hit by a stone as he cleared a barricaded road.

In North Karachuonyo, youths were repulsed after attempting to enter the home of former MP James Rege.

Police say there were no injuries but reports indicate a man was shot and two others injured during the incident.

Kisumu County

At 2pm, a report from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital indicated that a man who was shot during a confrontation with police had succumbed to his injuries.

In another incident, around 300 rioters invaded the tallying centre at Kitmikayi in Seme and attempted to forcibly steal polling materials. In effort to disperse them, one person was shot and died. Voting did not take place over the chaos.

A police officer sustained injuries on the knee after their vehicle was attacked by rowdy youths, who had barricaded a road in Kisumu.

Narok County

At about 2pm, voting was disrupted at Entontol polling station in Narok North constituency by a group of youth who had pretended to be voters.

Kakamega County

In Lurambi constituency, police arrested 35 people for various electoral malpractices including creating disturbance, barricading roads and interfering with voting process.