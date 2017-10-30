28 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Road Renovation Popular Campaign

Massawa — Road renovation popular campaign linking Nakfa-Adobha-Afabet that was damaged due to flooding is being conducted by the residents of the areas.

The renovation activity that began in September covers 35 km from Nakfa to Adobha and 40 km from Nakfa to Afabet, and that the residents of the three sub-zones, students and civil servant are taking part in the popular campaign.

The participants said that the road has been severely damaged due to flooding and the residents were encountering difficulty in transporting patients and pregnant women to health facilities and conducting their daily activities.

In the same vein, the dirt roads lining Nakfa with the administrative area of Rora administrative area, and Nakfa with Agrae have been renovated through popular campaign of the residents, according to report.

