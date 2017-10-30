Eritrea: Art Exhibition in Mendefera

Mendefera — An art exhibition by American Prof. Betty LaDuke was staged in Mendefra from 25 to 26 October.

The exhibition which was officially opened by the Governor of the Southern region Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos, included 26 paintings and 3 wood sculptures depicting the culture of the Eritrean people as well as memories of the struggle for independence and the resilience of the Eritrean people.

The paintings and wood sculptures were produced in the period from 1995 to 2016.

The Governor off the Mendefera sub zone, Mr. Abraham Hagos commended all those that organized the art exhibition in Mendefera city.

One of the coordinators of the exhibition Mr. Fessehaye Zemicael also said that the art exhibition organized in cooperation with the Commission of Culture and Sports was on display in 20 cities in the United States of America and at

Asmara Palace Hotel in the month of December 2016.

Artist Prof. Betty LaDuke, a friend of Eritrea, has been visiting Eritrea since 1994 and has provided trainings to Eritrean artists several times as a sign of her friendship. She has also produced several writings and documentary films portraying Eritrea and its culture.