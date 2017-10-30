Eritrea: Seminar On Augmenting Voluntary Blood Donors

Assab — A seminar with a view to augment voluntary blood donors in the Southern Red Sea region was recently organized in the port city of Assab.

The chairman of the voluntary blood donors association in the region, Mr. Ga'as Ahmed indicated that rigorous effort is being exerted to strengthen the organizational capacity of the association and expressed readiness to work with the stakeholders for better outcome.

Mr. Ga'as also said that with the understanding of the significance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives all head of the line ministries and public institutions have become members of the association and called for reinforcing participation.

Ambassador Mohammed-Seid Mantai, Governor of the region, expressed the significance of voluntary blood donation in saving lives, and reiterated conviction that the regional administration will stand along side the association in all its endeavors.

The Eritrean Voluntary Blood Donors Association that was officially formed in 2013 has branches in all regions of the country.