28 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia's Mbye Renews Deal in Sweden

By Sulayman Bah

Mohammed Mbye has put pen-to-paper on revised terms committing him to club side Mjallby until the next two years, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Mbye, a defender, swapped Kristianstad for Mjallby the previous term and has risen to be the team's got-to guy in the heart of defence.

He's gotten fielded twenty-three (23) times, all of those from the starting line up this season.

The 28-year-old Gambian is one of the reasons for Mjallby's meteoric ascension as they remain on track for promotion to the Swedish second tier, occupying the only available promotion-play-off spot.

Amassing forty-nine points in a possible seventy-two (72) and with two games to end of the league proper, Mohammed's outfit has the second fewest goal concedes in the 14-team standings.

A Member of the Gambian team that infamously lost to Guinea Bissau in a friendly in Portugal six years ago, such has been the combative defender's influence at the back.

