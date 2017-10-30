28 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: SNC - Bakau Will Be Investigated for Violence

By Sulayman Bah

Bakau zone will be probed over violence in the aftermath of their Super Nawettan quarter-final defeat to Serrekunda East, Foroyaa Sport understands.

Bakau lost to East on a slender lone goal in a neutral ground to both sides but violence soon erupted at end of the game amid stone-throwing.

Fans invaded the pitch and stones were pelted provoking a free-for-all fans melee in some areas of the pitch. PIU officers had to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

This is the second time the two zones' meetings are being marred by a fracas with the first been in the tournament's 2009 final edition.

And reacting, the country erstwhile Chief of Defense Staff now chairman of the Super Nawettan organizing Committee, Gen. Lang Tombong Tamba revealed to Foroyaa Sport that disciplinary proceedings will be opened against Bakau regarding Tuesday's ugly incident.

'Of course they will be investigated. There are rules and regulations governing the tournament. There's a disciplinary committee and we will sit over it at an appropriate time and then take actions. It doesn't matter which zone is involved. Even if the region I come from where involved, similar action will be taken,' he told Foroyaa Sport yesterday.

The FIB-sponsored tournament has been violence-free from start until Tuesday's scenario.

Gambia

