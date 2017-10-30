Gambia: Gunjur's Coach - We're Targeting Back-to-Back Title Tilt

Gunjur coach Bakary Bojang has outlined his intentions to scoop the Super Nawettan title on back-to-back.

Gunjur won it last year, jettisoning Banjul in the process and a year on, they want that feat re-done.

Already, they've won a place into semi-finals after spanking Barra Essau Mayamba (BEM) three unanswered goals in Brikama this week.

Following Tuesday's victory, there's an aura of a back-to-back' mantra reverberating around the side and Bojang wants to live up to the billing.

The South Boys boasts of an unblemished record at the back as they're still to concede a goal and remain the highest scoring side in the championship.

'We train as a team so that no team can score us. No team can score Gunjur easily because we can defend goals and can score goals. We want to meet the back to back slogan,' he said on post-match comments.

A brace from Malang Jassey and a last-gasp effort from Yusupha Janneh wreaked havoc on Kombo East's hopes for qualification to the semis.